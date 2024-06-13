Left Menu

Fed Signals Single Rate Cut Amid Cooling Inflation in 2023

Federal Reserve officials indicated a single rate cut for 2023 as inflation moves closer to their target. Although inflation has decreased over the last two months, it remains significantly high. Policymakers highlight robust economic growth and hiring, despite mixed views on future cuts depending on economic conditions.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:13 IST
In a decisive move, Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday signaled a lone interest rate cut for 2023, as inflation continues its descent towards the target level. Despite the cooling trend over the past two months, inflation remains stubbornly high, influencing a shift from the previous forecast of three rate cuts.

The Fed's statement, following their two-day meeting, paints a picture of solid economic growth and strong hiring. Yet, the officials highlighted the "modest further progress" towards the 2 percent inflation goal—a notably optimistic view compared to their early May assessment.

Maintaining the benchmark rate at around 5.3 percent since July last year, the Fed's prediction is a reflection of 19 policymakers' estimates. Economic conditions will continuously shape future revisions, suggesting a dynamic approach in the face of evolving inflation and growth metrics.

