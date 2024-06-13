Fed Signals Single Rate Cut Amid Cooling Inflation in 2023

In a decisive move, Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday signaled a lone interest rate cut for 2023, as inflation continues its descent towards the target level. Despite the cooling trend over the past two months, inflation remains stubbornly high, influencing a shift from the previous forecast of three rate cuts.

The Fed's statement, following their two-day meeting, paints a picture of solid economic growth and strong hiring. Yet, the officials highlighted the "modest further progress" towards the 2 percent inflation goal—a notably optimistic view compared to their early May assessment.

Maintaining the benchmark rate at around 5.3 percent since July last year, the Fed's prediction is a reflection of 19 policymakers' estimates. Economic conditions will continuously shape future revisions, suggesting a dynamic approach in the face of evolving inflation and growth metrics.

