Massive Fire at Iraqi Oil Refinery Challenges Firefighters

A massive fire erupted at an oil refinery in Irbil, located in northern Iraq's Kurdish region. Despite efforts by a 32-member firefighting team, the blaze caused significant injuries and financial damages. The cause remains unclear but is suspected to be due to an electrical fault and inadequate safety measures.

PTI | Irbil | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A major fire broke out at an oil refinery in Irbil, northern Iraq's Kurdish region, on Wednesday, prompting a frantic response from a 32-member firefighting team.

According to Shakhawan Saeed, spokesperson for the Irbil Civil Defense Department, 14 firefighters sustained injuries while combating the inferno, which razed four fire engines.

Estimates place the financial loss at USD 8 million, while the cause—believed to be an electrical fault—remains under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

