Massive Fire at Iraqi Oil Refinery Challenges Firefighters

A major fire broke out at an oil refinery in Irbil, northern Iraq's Kurdish region, on Wednesday, prompting a frantic response from a 32-member firefighting team.

According to Shakhawan Saeed, spokesperson for the Irbil Civil Defense Department, 14 firefighters sustained injuries while combating the inferno, which razed four fire engines.

Estimates place the financial loss at USD 8 million, while the cause—believed to be an electrical fault—remains under investigation.

