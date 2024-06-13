Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims 49 Foreign Workers

Kuwait authorities have identified 45 Indians and three Filipinos among the 48 victims of a deadly fire in a building housing foreign workers. The incident left 49 dead and 50 injured. Officials are investigating the cause, and assistance is being provided for the repatriation of the deceased.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Kuwait authorities have identified 45 Indians and three Filipinos among the 48 victims of a devastating fire that erupted in a building housing foreign workers. The fire, which occurred on Wednesday in the southern city of Mangaf, resulted in 49 deaths and 50 injuries.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, stated that efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining body. DNA tests are being conducted, and an Indian Air Force aircraft is on standby for repatriation. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Kuwait to oversee assistance for the injured and ensure the swift repatriation of the deceased.

The Kuwaiti Emir has directed financial aid to the families of the victims and ordered the use of military aircraft for repatriation of mortal remains. Meanwhile, arrests have been made in connection with the fire, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blaze. Preliminary reports suggest a gas leak or flammable material as the potential triggers.

