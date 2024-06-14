Ecuador's Morgue Crisis: Unclaimed Bodies and Unseen Dangers

Escalating criminal violence in Guayaquil, one of Ecuador's most perilous cities, has led to an alarming accumulation of unidentified and unclaimed bodies, surpassing the capacity of the city's primary morgue. Government officials acknowledged the issue on Thursday, stating it has been addressed, though without specifying the number of bodies involved.

Local media reports indicated that roughly 200 bodies had exceeded the Forensic Medicine Service morgue's capacity, with a failed refrigeration unit exacerbating the situation, resulting in foul odors that disturbed nearby residents. Drone footage from Ecuavisa and Teleamazonas showed workers removing bodies and attempting to neutralize the odors.

Authorities did not provide detailed responses to inquiries, but confirmed repairs to the malfunctioning refrigeration unit. The crisis reflects deeper issues, as 40 bodies collected last week were victims of gang violence in the city, which has recorded 3,762 violent deaths in 2023. Forensic services, under strain, have struggled with proper body storage amid rising gang conflicts over territory and drug routes.

