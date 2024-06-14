Kuwait fire tragedy: Mortal remains of 31 victims to arrive in Kochi, all arrangements made to receive bodies

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying the mortal remains of 31 victims of the major fire in a Kuwait building will land at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Friday morning. Kerala Minister K Rajan said, "The aircraft is expected to arrive here at around 10. All arrangements are made to receive the bodies. As more victims are from Kerala, upon our request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this special aircraft carrying 31 victims--23 from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu, and one from Karnataka will be arriving in Nedumbassery today."

Ernakulam Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya said that all the required arrangements have been made to receive the bodies at the airport. He further said that out of the 31 bodies, 23 victims are from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, and one from Karnataka.

"We have coordinated with the family members of the victims. Once the bodies are received, they will be properly escorted to their respective places." Vimaladitya said while speaking to ANI at the Cochin airport today. A dedicated vehicle will be provided for each body, the DIG said.

The special IAF aircraft is expected to arrive at the Cochin airport at around 10.20 am. Heavy police force and ambulances have been deployed at the airport in Kochi. State Ministers K Rajan and Roshi Augustin will be present at the airport to receive the bodies.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Minister Roshi Augustin said, "It's an unpleasant situation. We have made the arrangements for dedicated pilots." Ernakulam Collector NSK Umesh told ANI that exclusive ambulances have been arranged for each of the bodies. "We will ensure smooth transport of the bodies to their homes," he said.

At least 45 Indians died in the huge fire that broke out in a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12. This includes 23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab and West Bengal. The Kerala state government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

Minister K Rajan said that it was unfortunate that State Health Minister Veena George was not permitted to travel to Kuwait. "Our intention was to coordinate the efforts and make sure Keralites are getting treatment. But Union government made her wait due to technical reasons," he said. The central government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

The Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh, visited hospitals in Kuwait on June 13, where he interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment. (ANI)

