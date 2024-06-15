PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister Kishan Reddy and ad praised his "exemplary" efforts of serving people. "Best wishes to Shri Kishan Reddy Garu on his birthday. He is a grassroots leader, rising from the ranks to being a successful legislator, MP and Minister. His efforts for serving people are exemplary. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.

Reddy officially took charge as Union Minister of Coal and Mines on Thursday. The three-time MLA and BJP Floor Leader in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Assemblies had won the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat with 4,73,012 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gangapuram Kishan Reddy started his political career as a Yuva karyakarta (youth worker) in the Janata party. He joined the BJP at its inception in the year 1980. He entered politics very early by joining the youth wing of the Janata Party and joining the BJP when the erstwhile Janasangh cadre split from the Janata Party.

In 1977, he started his political career as a Leader of the Youth wing of the Janata Party. In 1980 on the formation of the BJP from the Jana Sangh, Kishan Reddy joined the party full-time. He was appointed as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Youth wing of BJP) in 2002 when BJP was in power at the Center.

He contested as an MLA from Himayatnagar Assembly constituency in 2004 for the first time, when unfortunately, the entire opposition experienced a rout. In 2014, he was elected as MLA from Amberpet Assembly Constituency, Hyderabad City. In 2019 he won the Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad Constituency.

In May 2019, he became the Minister of State for Home Affairs and from July 2021 he was a Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region. Gangapuram Kishan Reddy hails from Ranga Reddy District, Telangana State was born in a middle-class farmers' family in 1960 to Late Gangapuram Swami Reddy and Late Andalamma. (ANI)

