Rudraprayag tempo accident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets victims, probe on

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met the people who were injured in the Rudraprayag Tempo Traveller accident, at AIIMS Rishikesh. After visiting the injured, CM Dhami said that the government has made all the arrangements to ensure that they receive all the necessary treatment.

Dhami added that he has ordered an investigation into the accident. "It is very important for the injured to get proper treatment. Their families are being informed one by one. We have made all the arrangements to make sure that they get all the further required treatments...I have directed an investigation into this (accident)," he said.

As many as 12 people were killed and 14 injured after the tempo traveller in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge on Badrinath Highway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday. Earlier Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the vehicle accident in the Rudraprayag district and prayed for the recovery of the people injured in the accident.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the vehicle accident in Rudraprayag district. The Chief Minister has prayed to God for peace of the souls of the deceased in this accident and to provide patience to the bereaved families. He has also prayed for the recovery of the people injured in the accident," the Uttarakhand CMO said in a statement. "The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical centre for treatment," they said.

"The Chief Minister has ordered the District Magistrate Rudraprayag to investigate the incident," they added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said that local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operation.

"Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

