BJP to stage protest in Karnataka over petrol price hike

The Bhartiya Janata Party leaders have sharply criticised the Congress government over the petrol price hike in Karnataka, arguing that it reflects the state's poor financial management. The opposition BJP in Karnataka is set to stage a protest on Monday over the petrol price hike.

BJP leader BY Vijayendra lambasted the Congress government's decision, stating, "The Karnataka Congress government has been talking a lot about guarantee schemes. However, the situation of the state is such that there is not enough money to run the state. BJP demands the CM roll back the decision taken by the state government to increase the price of petrol and diesel. On Monday, we are going to organise protests across Karnataka." BJP Spokesperson S Prakash said, "Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has steeply increased petrol prices in the state. Soon after the parliamentary elections were over, this hike was announced. People were expecting Rs 8,000 into their accounts by Rahul Gandhi, on the contrary, they have been hugely burdened by petroleum products".

Prakash attributed the petrol price hike to the state government's financial bankruptcy, accusing them of trying to extract money from any available sources. The Karnataka government has announced an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, effective immediately on Saturday.

The price of petrol has surged by Rs 3, bringing the cost per litre in Bengaluru to Rs 102.84, up from the previous rate of Rs 99.84. Similarly, the price of diesel has increased by Rs 3.02, raising the cost per litre from Rs 85.93 to Rs 88.95. According to the Petroleum Dealers Association, the price has increased because the state government has revised the sales tax in the state, which is levied on petroleum products in the state.

According to the notification, the sales tax on petrol has been increased from 25.92 per cent to 29.84 per cent, while the tax on diesel has risen from 14.3 per cent to 18.4 per cent by the state government. (ANI)

