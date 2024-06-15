NCB takes over investigation into massive mephedrone seizure case from Pune Police

In a significant development, the case of a massive mephedrone seizure by the Pune police in February this year has been transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). According to the Pune police, about 1,836 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 3,672 crore was seized from Pune, Delhi, and various locations across the country.

Mephedrone is a type of drug, which is banned in the country under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigations into this major drug haul revealed that the contraband consignment was being smuggled to London concealed in ready-to-eat food packets through a courier firm in Delhi. It is believed that this was a sophisticated operation carried out by a well-organized drug syndicate.

A senior officer at the Pune Police's Crime Branch stated, "It is part of the process. We received consent from the central and state governments, and after obtaining the necessary permission from the court in Pune, the investigation has now been handed over to the NCB." Nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the case so far, with allegations pointing towards a British national of Indian origin as the mastermind. It is reported that he has fled from India, and a Red Corner Notice has been issued against him through Interpol. (ANI)

