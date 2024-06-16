Delhi: Police rescue youth attacked by three in Dakshin Puri, one held

Alerted personnel of the Delhi police on patrol duty rescued a youth who was being attacked by assailants in B Block of Dakshin Puri under the Ambedkar Nagar police station, officials said on Saturday. The victim was identified as Lucky, 18, who was being thrashed by three individuals. He was rescued and rushed to the hospital following injuries he received.

According to the Delhi Police, a team from the Ambedkar Nagar police station was patrolling in B Block, Dakshin Puri when they heard the sounds of a quarrel near the Mohalla Clinic in B Block. They immediately rushed to the spot and found that three individuals were beating a boy named Lucky, 18. The assailants were also carrying a knife. The police acted promptly, apprehending one assailant and, with the help of the public, rushed the injured Lucky to the hospital.

In his statement, Lucky said that three individuals attacked him with a knife and one of them had a country-made gun. During the investigation, all the assailants were identified. It came to light that Lucky had beaten one of the assailants a couple of months ago, and to take revenge, that individual, along with others, attacked Lucky, the police said.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and further action is ongoing, the police added. (ANI)

