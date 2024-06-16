Absconding life convict arrested by Delhi police from Guwahati

A life convict, who was absconding after coming out on parole for over a year, was caught by the Delhi Police from Guwahati in Assam, officials said on Sunday. The matter pertains to the 16-year-old triple murder case, registered on April 19, 2008.

Nitin Verma (42) was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Court. On April 19, 2008, the police received information that 2-3 persons had been murdered in Delhi's Palam Village. The police registered the case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, at Dwarka Police Station.

The local officials reached the spot and found one male and two female bodies lying in the house, killed with a sharp-edged weapon. But, the police didn't find anything stolen as every item and jewellery were lying as it is in the house. During the inquiry, it was found that the son of the deceased couple was also admitted to DDU Hospital.

It was found in the investigation that Nitin Verma himself murdered his pregnant wife and parents. He allegedly killed them due to an extramarital affair. As per the police, Nitin tried to fake an accident to save himself from the crime.

The accused was charge-sheeted for the above-mentioned murders and was sent for life imprisonment by the court. He was absconding for more than a year after being released on parole.

A team of New Delhi Range (NDR), RK Puram, Crime Branch was assigned the task of tracing the absconding convict. During further investigation, it was found the accused was residing in Palam Colony and was working in Daryaganj, the police said.

When the police reached the zeroed location, the accused had already fled to Assam. The police traced down his location in Guwahati. It was also found that Nitin was frequently changing his mobile handset, SIMs and hideouts to dodge police.

Following this, the Crime Branch team conducted raids at possible hideouts in Guwahati and the convict was apprehended. Nitin also admitted his involvement in the above-mentioned case, following which he was booked under the appropriate section of law, the police added. (ANI)

