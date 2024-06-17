Himachal Government to Establish Centre of Excellence for Differently Abled

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the formation of a groundbreaking 'Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyangjans' in Solan district. The new facility, targeting differently abled individuals up to the age of 27, aims to be operational within two years.

'The Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyangjans' will be located in Tikkari village, Kandaghat, and will feature quality education, playgrounds, and residential accommodation for its students. The chief minister confirmed that a 45-bigha plot of government land has been earmarked for the project and transferred to the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Preparatory work, including contour mapping and a Detailed Project Report (DPR), is underway. The facility plans to serve 300 students and incorporate best practices from national institutes. 'Numerous initiatives have been introduced over the past year and a half to support marginalized sections of society,' Sukhu added.

