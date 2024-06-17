Left Menu

Himachal Government to Establish Centre of Excellence for Differently Abled

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the establishment of a 'Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyangjans' for differently abled individuals up to age 27 in Solan district. The project will include educational facilities, playgrounds, and residential accommodation, with a two-year completion target.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:42 IST
Himachal Government to Establish Centre of Excellence for Differently Abled
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the formation of a groundbreaking 'Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyangjans' in Solan district. The new facility, targeting differently abled individuals up to the age of 27, aims to be operational within two years.

'The Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyangjans' will be located in Tikkari village, Kandaghat, and will feature quality education, playgrounds, and residential accommodation for its students. The chief minister confirmed that a 45-bigha plot of government land has been earmarked for the project and transferred to the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Preparatory work, including contour mapping and a Detailed Project Report (DPR), is underway. The facility plans to serve 300 students and incorporate best practices from national institutes. 'Numerous initiatives have been introduced over the past year and a half to support marginalized sections of society,' Sukhu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024