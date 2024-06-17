Fuel price in Karnataka is lower than BJP-ruled states even after tax hike on petrol-diesel: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday explained along with statistics that even after the increase in tax on petrol-diesel, the fuel price in the state is lower than the BJP-ruled states and the states of South India. Addressing a press conference at Home Office Krishna, the CM explained how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the centre created an environment in which the necessity of tax increase was inevitable and also explained the situation created due to non-payment of the state's share.

The Chief Minister explained with figures that "after 2015, even when the price of crude oil was reduced by half in the international market, the Modi government continuously raised the price of fuel without giving the benefit to the people of the country." He said that the estimated three thousand crore rupees collected from the increase in value-added tax on petrol and diesel will be paid to the state treasury and that the money will be allocated for people's welfare programmes and it will not go into our pockets.

"In the previous BJP government, 40 per cent of the tax money in every scheme of the state went into the pockets of BJP leaders. In this way, approximately one and a half lakh crore rupees of the hard-earned money of the people of the state have been filled in the pockets of these BJP leaders," he said. "Where do the looting, corrupt, anti-people BJP leaders have the dignity to question the marginal increase in taxes for public welfare," the CM asked.

He said that the state government is spending 60 thousand crore rupees for guarantee schemes. "This amount goes to the poor and middle class of all caste communities of the state. The current marginal increase in diesel-petrol tax will generate additional resources of only Rs 3,000 crore. But we are giving 60 thousand crore rupees for guarantees. Thus R Ashok's silly words do not make sense," he added.

He sarcastically said that R Ashok does not understand all this, nor is he capable of understanding it. The Karnataka Chief Minister said that they have raised sales tax by Rs 3, both on petrol and diesel, and then also rates are less than that neighbouring states have.

Slamming the BJP, he said that BJP people are making it an issue for political reasons. Further, he said that for developmental works, they are raising the resources. While speaking to media persons, Karnataka CM said "We have raised sale tax by Rs 3, both on petrol and diesel. Still, we are less than the rates that our neighbouring states have. The BJP people are making it an issue for political reasons. When Narendra Modi ji raised additional excise duty on petrol and diesel, they kept quiet. More than 10 times, they have raised it. Our share in the tax devolution, from the 14th finance commission to the 15th finance commission, we lost about Rs 1,87,00,000 crores. Why these people are keeping quiet about it? For developmental works, we are raising the resources."

The increase in the price of petrol and diesel comes following an official notification from the Karnataka government, which indicates a revision in the sales tax levied on petroleum products. The price of petrol has surged by Rs 3, bringing the cost per litre in Bengaluru to Rs 102.84, up from the previous rate of Rs 99.84. Similarly, the price of diesel has increased by Rs 3.02, raising the cost per litre from Rs 85.93 to Rs 88.95. (ANI)

