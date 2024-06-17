"Very emotional moment..": Raipur BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal resigns

An eight-time MLA from Raipur, Bharatiya Janata party's Brijmohan Agarwal resigned from his post on Monday following his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Chhattisgarh capital. Agrawal tendered his resignation as MLA in the Chhattisgarh government at Assembly Speaker Raman Singh's residence.

Agrawal said that it was an emotional moment for him to resign from the post of the MLA after serving in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblies for the past 35 years. "This was a very emotional moment for me. I have been a member of the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblies for the past 35 years. And now that I am heading to the Parliament after leaving my post as MLA after all this time, is an emotional moment. All central government schemes and my experience will come in handy for further development of the region," Agarwal said after tendering his resignation.

"Now that he has been elected to the Lok Sabha, he cannot be a member of two assemblies. Following due procedure, today he resigned from his membership of the Vidhan Sabha," said Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh. In a post on X, Brijmohan said that he will continue working for the people of Raipur and for the state of Chhatisgarh, even with "more energy".

"When responsibilities increase, one has to give up many things. After participating in the proceedings of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha for more than 35 years and working for the development and prosperity of the state, it is a very emotional moment for me to resign from the post of MLA today. I will work for Raipur Lok Sabha and Chhattisgarh with new energy. Just like Mohan was for my people, he will remain their Mohan in future too," Agarwal wrote in a post on X. BJP's Brijmohan Agarwal won by a margin of 575265 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from the Raipur seat.

He contested against Congress party's Vikas Upadhyay. (ANI)

