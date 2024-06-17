Tragic End: Young Social Media Influencer Passes Away
Adhiti, a popular 18-year-old social media influencer with over one lakh followers, attempted suicide on June 10 and passed away while undergoing treatment. Police have not yet confirmed the reasons behind her actions, although local media suggest relationship issues. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, an 18-year-old social media influencer named Adhiti, who had attempted suicide last week, succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities on Monday.
Hailing from Thrikkannapuram, Adhiti had tried to end her life on June 10. Despite efforts to save her, she died on Sunday night while receiving treatment, police confirmed.
With a following of over one lakh on social media, Adhiti was a well-known figure. While local media speculate that she was struggling with depression due to a relationship, police stated that they have yet to find concrete evidence to support this claim. The investigation remains ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Massive Police Operation Launched: Team of 100 Delve into Pune Porsche Crash Mystery
Train Collision at Sirhind: Locals Injured, Investigation Underway
Hunt for Bhavani Revanna: Mother of Suspended JD(S) MP Remains Elusive Amid Kidnap Case Investigation
Pune car crash: Court remands juvenile's parents in police custody till June 5.
Israel's Investigations Amid Gaza War: Pledges, Probes, and Controversies