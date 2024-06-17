Left Menu

Tragic End: Young Social Media Influencer Passes Away

Adhiti, a popular 18-year-old social media influencer with over one lakh followers, attempted suicide on June 10 and passed away while undergoing treatment. Police have not yet confirmed the reasons behind her actions, although local media suggest relationship issues. Investigations are ongoing.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, an 18-year-old social media influencer named Adhiti, who had attempted suicide last week, succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities on Monday.

Hailing from Thrikkannapuram, Adhiti had tried to end her life on June 10. Despite efforts to save her, she died on Sunday night while receiving treatment, police confirmed.

With a following of over one lakh on social media, Adhiti was a well-known figure. While local media speculate that she was struggling with depression due to a relationship, police stated that they have yet to find concrete evidence to support this claim. The investigation remains ongoing.

