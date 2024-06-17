Tragic End: Young Social Media Influencer Passes Away

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, an 18-year-old social media influencer named Adhiti, who had attempted suicide last week, succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities on Monday.

Hailing from Thrikkannapuram, Adhiti had tried to end her life on June 10. Despite efforts to save her, she died on Sunday night while receiving treatment, police confirmed.

With a following of over one lakh on social media, Adhiti was a well-known figure. While local media speculate that she was struggling with depression due to a relationship, police stated that they have yet to find concrete evidence to support this claim. The investigation remains ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)