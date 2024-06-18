UGRO Capital's Successful Rs 1,265 Crore Equity Raise Amid Market Fluctuations

UGRO Capital, a notable non-banking financial company (NBFC) specializing in MSME lending, has triumphantly concluded its equity capital raise and allotted Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCD) and warrants totaling Rs 1,265 crore.

This significant financial maneuver received board approval on May 2, 2024, amidst fluctuating market conditions driven by electoral uncertainties. UGRO Capital announced securing shareholder approval on June 1, 2024.

Undeterred by the market volatility, the fundraiser saw robust investor participation, with only those disqualified due to regulatory reasons abstaining. Notably, existing private equity investor Samena Capital committed Rs 500 crore through warrants, contributing significantly to the raise. These warrants can be exercised within 18 months, reflecting strong investor confidence in UGRO Capital's strategic direction.

