India to Procure 156 Light Combat Helicopters from HAL

The Indian Defense Ministry has commenced the process to acquire 156 light combat helicopters from state-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with an estimated investment of around Rs 45,000 crore, according to official sources on Tuesday.

The ministry has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to kickstart the procurement project, officials confirmed.

In a separate filing, HAL informed BSE Ltd that the ministry has sent out the RFP for the acquisition.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had approved the procurement plan in November last year, paving the way for the purchase of 156 Prachand combat helicopters.

Of the total 156 helicopters, 90 will be allocated to the Army and 66 to the Indian Air Force.

The acquisition deal, valued at approximately Rs 45,000 crore, also includes provisions for technical support, maintenance, and repairs, officials stated.

Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine light combat helicopters boast advanced weapon systems and can effectively neutralize enemy tanks, bunkers, drones, and other assets in high-altitude regions.

The helicopters feature cutting-edge stealth capabilities, robust armor protection, and formidable night attack potential, making them suitable for operations even in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield.

