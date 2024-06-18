Left Menu

India to Procure 156 Light Combat Helicopters from HAL

The Indian Defense Ministry has initiated the procurement process for 156 light combat helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) at a cost of approximately Rs 45,000 crore. The contract will include 90 helicopters for the Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force, along with technical support and maintenance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • India

The Indian Defense Ministry has commenced the process to acquire 156 light combat helicopters from state-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with an estimated investment of around Rs 45,000 crore, according to official sources on Tuesday.

The ministry has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to kickstart the procurement project, officials confirmed.

In a separate filing, HAL informed BSE Ltd that the ministry has sent out the RFP for the acquisition.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had approved the procurement plan in November last year, paving the way for the purchase of 156 Prachand combat helicopters.

Of the total 156 helicopters, 90 will be allocated to the Army and 66 to the Indian Air Force.

The acquisition deal, valued at approximately Rs 45,000 crore, also includes provisions for technical support, maintenance, and repairs, officials stated.

Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine light combat helicopters boast advanced weapon systems and can effectively neutralize enemy tanks, bunkers, drones, and other assets in high-altitude regions.

The helicopters feature cutting-edge stealth capabilities, robust armor protection, and formidable night attack potential, making them suitable for operations even in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

