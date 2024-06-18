Left Menu

Union Minister Warns Against Synthetic Milk Usage in India

Union Minister George Kurian emphasized the need for educating the public against the use of synthetic milk in India. Speaking at an event in Kumarakam, he noted that synthetic milk is not produced in Kerala but is widespread in other states. The event also marked the distribution of the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Union Minister George Kurian has issued a warning regarding the widespread use of synthetic milk in various parts of India, stressing the need for public education on the issue. The Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying made these remarks while inaugurating a function at Kumarakam Krishi Vigyan Kendra on Tuesday.

Kurian highlighted that while Kerala does not produce synthetic milk, its use in dairy products like paneer is prevalent in other states. Officials have been instructed to create awareness campaigns to combat this issue, according to a state PRD release.

The function also signified the distribution of the 17th instalment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, with Kottayam chosen among 50 districts for farmers to engage in a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via live streaming from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

