Major Stake Exits in Sansera and Advanced Enzyme

In a significant market move on Wednesday, Sansera Engineering witnessed the exit of two key stakeholders, Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene, who offloaded their entire 11.66% stake. The open-market transactions amounted to Rs 750 crore, facilitated through the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In parallel, Orbimed Asia III Mauritius divested its entire 9.88% stake in Advanced Enzyme Technologies for Rs 425 crore. Shares in both companies displayed notable investor activity, reflecting the dynamic nature of current market trends.

The auto components manufacturer, Sansera Engineering, saw a total of 62.53 lakh shares transacted, while Advanced Enzyme Technologies' deal involved 1,10,53,245 shares, emphasizing the significant capital movement within these sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)