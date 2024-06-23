West Bengal: STF bust terror module operating in Bangladesh, one arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal busted a new terror module named 'Shahadat' on Saturday, allegedly operating in Bangladesh. One person has been arrested by STF West Bengal in connection with the module.

The task force have arrested the chief of the said module Md Habibullah of Kanksa, Paschim Bardhaman district from his residence. Habibullah was the Ameer meaning head of this module. This terror module is found to be linked with activists of 'Ansar Al Islam', which is a banned terror organization in Bangladesh and is affiliated to 'Al Qaida', which is a global terrorist organization, STF West Bengal said.

Ansar Al Islam group was earlier known as the Ansarullah Bangla group in Bangladesh. This group is an offshoot of Al Qaeda, STF said. This militant group was trying to become active in India under the name of Shahadat.

It has been learned that the members of the group mostly communicate through a cryptic messaging platform, 'BiP' and are working secretly to commit acts prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of Govt. of India and Bangladesh. "In this regard, a specific case has been registered in Kanksa PS under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate under relevant Sections of law in the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act," STF WB said. (ANI)

