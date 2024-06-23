Left Menu

Stock Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Key Economic Events This Week

Stock markets will likely experience volatility this week due to foreign investor activity and key global trends. Analysts also note the influence of Brent crude oil prices and monsoon progress on investor sentiment. Upcoming economic data, including US GDP, and budget-related developments will be closely watched.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:03 IST
Stock Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Key Economic Events This Week
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

This week, stock markets are set to face a potentially tumultuous period as foreign investor activity and global trends take center stage. Analysts indicate that the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry could contribute to market volatility.

Investor sentiment will also be shaped by the progress of the monsoon and Brent crude oil prices. According to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, sector-specific movements are expected amid budget-related discussions.

Attention will also be on foreign and domestic institutional investor fund flows, as well as the release of US GDP data on June 27. Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice-President, Research at Religare Broking Ltd, says updates related to the budget and global market cues, especially from the US, will be pivotal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024