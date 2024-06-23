Stock Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Key Economic Events This Week

This week, stock markets are set to face a potentially tumultuous period as foreign investor activity and global trends take center stage. Analysts indicate that the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry could contribute to market volatility.

Investor sentiment will also be shaped by the progress of the monsoon and Brent crude oil prices. According to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, sector-specific movements are expected amid budget-related discussions.

Attention will also be on foreign and domestic institutional investor fund flows, as well as the release of US GDP data on June 27. Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice-President, Research at Religare Broking Ltd, says updates related to the budget and global market cues, especially from the US, will be pivotal.

