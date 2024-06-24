Left Menu

L&T Secures Major Solar Grid Project in Bihar

Infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro has received a significant contract valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore to construct a grid-connected solar plant with a battery energy storage system in Bihar's Kajra village. The project aims to contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals and combat climate change.

In a major development, infrastructure powerhouse Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday that it has secured a substantial contract for a grid-connected solar plant with a battery energy storage system in Bihar. According to the company, the significant order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The power transmission and distribution arm of L&T will oversee the project at Kajra village in Lakhisarai district of Bihar. This solar initiative is a crucial part of the state's strategy to harness renewable energy resources, aiming at sustainable solutions to combat climate change while meeting the rising energy demands.

The battery energy storage system is designed to store solar energy during periods of low demand and release it during peak times. Additionally, the system will manage generation fluctuations, provide frequency regulation, and support voltage stabilization. Notably, it features black start capability, enabling swift re-energization of the grid after outages. L&T, a USD 27 billion Indian multinational, is known for its engineering, procurement, and construction expertise across diverse global markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

