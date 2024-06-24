Visakhapatnam Port Leads India in Seafood Exports with Record Shipment

Visakhapatnam Port has solidified its position as India's premier gateway for seafood exports, reporting a record shipment of 3.14 lakh tonnes valued at Rs 17,984 crore in fiscal year 2023-24, according to a port official.

The Mumbai-based Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), handling over 2.4 lakh tonnes worth Rs 6,396 crore, ranked second, followed by Cochin Port with 1.81 lakh tonnes valued at Rs 6,120 crore.

'Visakhapatnam Port has established itself as the leading port in India for marine product shipments, handling an impressive 3,14,199 tonnes of seafood valued at Rs 17,984 crore in FY24. This achievement places Visakhapatnam Port at the forefront of the nation's seafood export sector,' stated VPA Secretary T Venu Gopal in a press release.

India's seafood exports reached an all-time high of nearly 18 lakh tonnes in the previous fiscal, worth Rs 60,534 crore, despite overseas demand challenges. The US and China were the leading importers, with frozen shrimp being the most exported commodity.

The dynamic aquaculture ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, especially the production of 'vannamei' shrimp, significantly contributed to Visakhapatnam Port's stellar performance. Seafood exports from Odisha also provided additional support.

'The remarkable performance of Visakhapatnam Port highlights its strategic importance and efficiency in handling large volumes of seafood exports, significantly boosting India's growing seafood industry,' Gopal added.

