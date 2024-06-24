Visakhapatnam Port Leads India in Seafood Exports with Record Shipment
Visakhapatnam Port has emerged as India's leading seafood export hub in fiscal 2023-24, shipping 3.14 lakh tonnes worth Rs 17,984 crore. It surpassed the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Cochin Port. The port's success is driven by Andhra Pradesh's aquaculture ecosystem and contributions from Odisha.
- Country:
- India
Visakhapatnam Port has solidified its position as India's premier gateway for seafood exports, reporting a record shipment of 3.14 lakh tonnes valued at Rs 17,984 crore in fiscal year 2023-24, according to a port official.
The Mumbai-based Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), handling over 2.4 lakh tonnes worth Rs 6,396 crore, ranked second, followed by Cochin Port with 1.81 lakh tonnes valued at Rs 6,120 crore.
'Visakhapatnam Port has established itself as the leading port in India for marine product shipments, handling an impressive 3,14,199 tonnes of seafood valued at Rs 17,984 crore in FY24. This achievement places Visakhapatnam Port at the forefront of the nation's seafood export sector,' stated VPA Secretary T Venu Gopal in a press release.
India's seafood exports reached an all-time high of nearly 18 lakh tonnes in the previous fiscal, worth Rs 60,534 crore, despite overseas demand challenges. The US and China were the leading importers, with frozen shrimp being the most exported commodity.
The dynamic aquaculture ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, especially the production of 'vannamei' shrimp, significantly contributed to Visakhapatnam Port's stellar performance. Seafood exports from Odisha also provided additional support.
'The remarkable performance of Visakhapatnam Port highlights its strategic importance and efficiency in handling large volumes of seafood exports, significantly boosting India's growing seafood industry,' Gopal added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Revanth Reddy Commends New Union Ministers from Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
BJP Gears Up for Chief Minister Selection in Odisha
BJP's Strategic Move: Selecting Odisha's New Chief Minister
Sofia Firdous: Breaking Barriers as Odisha's First Muslim Woman MLA
Sofia Firdous: A Beacon of Unity and Progress in Odisha Politics