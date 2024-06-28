Ashok Leyland Partners with Bajaj Finance for Vehicle Financing Across India

Ashok Leyland Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with Bajaj Finance for vehicle financing across India. The collaboration, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to offer customized financial solutions to customers nationwide.

According to Ashok Leyland CFO KM Balaji, this alliance is set to strengthen the company's market position significantly.

Anup Saha, Deputy Managing Director of Bajaj Finance, emphasized that their robust India stack processes will benefit many vehicle owners, aiding in the scaling of their operations. Sales and marketing teams from both companies will collaborate on joint programs to enhance business volumes.

