Ashok Leyland Partners with Bajaj Finance for Vehicle Financing Across India
Ashok Leyland Ltd has announced a partnership with Bajaj Finance to offer vehicle financing solutions across India. The collaboration aims to provide customized financial solutions for customers, enhancing Ashok Leyland's market presence. Sales and marketing teams of both companies will jointly develop marketing and financing programs to boost business volumes.
- Country:
- India
Ashok Leyland Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with Bajaj Finance for vehicle financing across India. The collaboration, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to offer customized financial solutions to customers nationwide.
According to Ashok Leyland CFO KM Balaji, this alliance is set to strengthen the company's market position significantly.
Anup Saha, Deputy Managing Director of Bajaj Finance, emphasized that their robust India stack processes will benefit many vehicle owners, aiding in the scaling of their operations. Sales and marketing teams from both companies will collaborate on joint programs to enhance business volumes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Mourns: 24 Dead in Tragic Kuwait Fire
Williamson's New Zealand Nightmare: A Game of 'Cat and Mouse' in T20
Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Kerala, Tamil Nadu Families Mourn Loss
Supreme Court Upholds Access to Abortion Medication in Unanimous Decision
CM Dhami approves scholarship amount for ex-Servicemen dependents