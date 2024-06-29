Left Menu

Karnataka: 3 killed in ambulance, bike collision in Shimoga

The ambulance was on its way from Shimoga towards Haveri while the bike was headed towards Hosajoga from Shikaripura.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:08 IST
Karnataka: 3 killed in ambulance, bike collision in Shimoga
The accident involving an ambulance and a bike in Taralaghatta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three bike riders were killed in a collision between an ambulance and a bike near Taralaghatta in Shikaripura taluk of Shimoga district in Karnataka. The incident took place on Friday night, Shimoga police said.

The ambulance was on its way from Shimoga towards Haveri while the bike was headed towards Hosajoga from Shikaripura.The deceased were identified as Prasanna (25), Karthik (27) and Ajay (25) -all residents of Hosajoga. Shikaripura rural station police have registered a case in this connection

Earlier on Friday a total of 13 people including three children and two men were killed when the vehicle carrying them rammed into a lorry in Haveri district in the State. The mishap took place when the family hailing from Bhadravathi was returning from a temple

The van in which they were travelling in rammed into a lorry parked beside the road at Guddenahalli Cross in Haveri district, officials said. The incident took place on the National Highway 48 in Bydagi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024