Karnataka: 3 killed in ambulance, bike collision in Shimoga

Three bike riders were killed in a collision between an ambulance and a bike near Taralaghatta in Shikaripura taluk of Shimoga district in Karnataka. The incident took place on Friday night, Shimoga police said.

The ambulance was on its way from Shimoga towards Haveri while the bike was headed towards Hosajoga from Shikaripura.The deceased were identified as Prasanna (25), Karthik (27) and Ajay (25) -all residents of Hosajoga. Shikaripura rural station police have registered a case in this connection

Earlier on Friday a total of 13 people including three children and two men were killed when the vehicle carrying them rammed into a lorry in Haveri district in the State. The mishap took place when the family hailing from Bhadravathi was returning from a temple

The van in which they were travelling in rammed into a lorry parked beside the road at Guddenahalli Cross in Haveri district, officials said. The incident took place on the National Highway 48 in Bydagi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)