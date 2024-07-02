Left Menu

27 dead in stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

27 people, including 25 women and 2 men were killed on Tuesday at a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:12 IST
27 dead in stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

27 people, including 25 women and 2 men were killed on Tuesday at a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. CMO Etah, Umesh Kumar Tripathi while speaking to the media said, "27 bodies have arrived at the post-mortem house so far, including 25 women and 2 men. Many injured have also been admitted. Further details will be revealed after the investigation. The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event."

"... A religious event was going on in Mughalgarhi village of Hathras district when the stampede occurred. So far 27 dead bodies have been received in the Etah Hospital, including 23 women, 3 children, and 1 man. The injured have not reached the hospital... Further investigation is being carried out. Identification of these 27 bodies is being carried out..." Etah SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh told media. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the tragic incident and expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, the Chief Minister issued immediate directives to the district administration to expedite relief efforts at the site of the incident.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to promptly transport the injured to hospitals and ensure they receive adequate medical treatment. He has also wished for the swift recovery of those injured. Additionally, CM Yogi has ordered district administration officials to arrive at the scene without delay and accelerate the relief and rescue operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

