NCL Inks Pact for 250 MW Solar Capacity in Uttar Pradesh

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has signed an agreement with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) to set up 250 MW of additional solar power capacity. This includes a 100 MW floating solar power plant and a 150 MW ground-mounted solar power plant. NCL aims to become net-zero by adopting renewable energy sources.

Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has signed a significant agreement with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) to enhance solar power capacity in Uttar Pradesh by 250 MW. This development marks a pivotal step toward sustainable mining and renewable energy adoption.

The agreement includes the establishment of a 100 MW floating solar power plant alongside a 150 MW ground-mounted solar power facility for NCL. Speaking at the occasion, NCL CMD B Sairam highlighted the company's dedication to achieving net-zero emissions and reducing carbon footprints.

This initiative, which aligns with the broader vision of Coal India and the coal ministry, is aimed at promoting green energy. NCL has already commissioned a 50 MW ground-mounted solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh and aims to meet its energy needs of about 290 MW through renewable sources. The PSU produces over 135 million tonnes of coal annually from its mechanized open-cast mines in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

