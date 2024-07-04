Left Menu

EESL Teams Up with Telangana's Padma Vadthya to Boost Energy Efficiency

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has partnered with Telangana entrepreneur Padma Vadthya to promote energy-efficient solutions. The initiative aims to establish retail franchises, boost energy conservation, and support India's climate goals.

Updated: 04-07-2024 17:25 IST
In a significant move, State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with Padma Vadthya, a distinguished entrepreneur from Telangana. This partnership aims to accelerate the spread of energy-efficient solutions across the state.

Padma Vadthya, recognized for her entrepreneurial prowess, will support the establishment of retail franchises dedicated to energy efficiency solutions. These franchises will make advanced, energy-efficient technologies more accessible to the residents of Telangana, contributing significantly to India's overarching climate goals.

According to EESL, the initiative will pave the way for a robust network of retail stores capable of effectively distributing and promoting energy-efficient products. The collaboration also marks a major step in EESL's mission to transition India into an energy-efficient economy while empowering women entrepreneurs like Padma Vadthya to lead the charge.

