"Education is cornerstone of development," Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited his alma mater in Bagiya village, where he completed his fifth-grade education years ago, for the State-Level Shala Praveshotsav and said that education is the cornerstone of development. CM Sai shared his school days memories when students used to bring cow dung from home, which was used to coat the school floors.

He shared the community effort in maintaining the school at that time. He recalled how villagers collectively used to repair the roof. He highlighted the stark differences between then and now, such as the lack of proper flooring and concrete roads during his time.

"At that time, students had to travel to Seramongra for fifth-grade board exams due to the absence of a local exam centre. Education is the cornerstone of development," he said. He shared the state government's commitment to providing the best possible education to the state's children.

He announced several initiatives, including a new residential school for divyang students in Jashpur, upgrading schools in Bagiya and Bandarchua to model schools, and establishing a higher secondary school in Farsabahar. In his address, Chief Minister Sai called the day historic for himself and the residents of Bagiya. He mentioned that education is not merely about obtaining degrees or jobs but about transforming lives.

He urged people to observe the difference in living standards between educated and uneducated individuals to understand the importance of education. Sai also highlighted India's ancient reputation as a world leader in education, citing examples of Nalanda and Takshashila, where many students gained knowledge and progressed.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government has promoted educational development through the new education policy. "This policy introduces bi-annual board examinations, providing students with better opportunities to improve their grades. The government has incorporated local languages into textbooks to enhance students' understanding and knowledge. The state government is operating 211 PM-SHRI schools to enhance the quality of education. Schools have organised summer camps to nurture student talent," he said.

He announced that Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) will be organised in all schools on August 6. Teachers will inform parents about their children's learning progress. The Chief Minister shared that many people have been organising 'Nyota Bhoj' in schools, a program that allows individuals to sponsor meals for students on special occasions such as birthdays or other significant days.

During the event, he invited Padma Shri awardee Jageshwar Yadav from Jashpur district to the stage and praised his dedicated service to the most backward tribal communities, including the Pahari Korwa and Birhor tribes. Yadav's commitment was exemplified by his choice to carry out his service wearing only shorts and without footwear. To recognise his dedication, the President of India awarded him with the Padma Shri.

The Chief Minister emphasised that significant progress can be achieved by working for the welfare of others. He encouraged the people to learn from Shri Yadav's example, stating that his life and work offer valuable lessons for everyone. At the Shala Praveshotsav, Kaushalya Sai, wife of the Chief Minister, addressed the gathering and advised parents to focus on their children's education without comparing them to others, emphasising that each child has unique abilities and characteristics.

She urged parents to concentrate on their children's studies considering their abilities. Finance Minister OP Choudhary delivered a speech highlighting the Chief Minister's inspiring journey.

He stated, "The Chief Minister is a fitting example of how sincere determination and effort invariably lead to success. The school where we stand today is where the Chief Minister completed his primary education. Now, he leads our state." Choudhary shared his own journey and stated that despite limited resources, his mother always encouraged him to study. He stressed that education is the sole means to transform society.

MP Radheshyam Rathiya highlighted the government's efforts in providing all necessary facilities for better education. He encouraged students to study well. Jashpur MLA Raymuni Bhagat emphasised the need for parents to work alongside teachers to improve their children's education, asserting that this collaboration would undoubtedly raise educational standards.

Pathalgaon MLA Gomati Sai stated that knowledge is the greatest wealth, emphasising the need for continuous efforts to enhance education. Chief Minister distributes bicycles and honours students at Shala Praveshotsav

Chief Minister Sai distributed bicycles to high school girls, who expressed their joy by ringing the bicycle bells. He also honoured meritorious students and their parents, recognising their achievements. Additionally, the Chief Minister acknowledged teachers who have been providing excellent education through the Vinoba app and took the time to interact with the children.

As part of the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" campaign, the Chief Minister planted a Rudraksha sapling in honour of his mother. He urged people to follow the Prime Minister's appeal to plant a tree in honour of their mothers.

Sai emphasised that if everyone planted a tree in honour of their mothers, India would have as many trees as its population, significantly increasing the green cover. MLA Arang Guru Khushwant Saheb, Jashpur Zila Panchayat President Shanti Bhagat, Vice President Upendra Yadav, School Education Secretary Siddharth Komal Pardesi, Director of Samagra Shiksha Sanjeev Jha, Director DPI Divya Umesh Mishra, Divisional Commissioner G.R. Churendra, IG Ankit Garg, Collector Ravi Mittal, and SP Shashimohan Singh were present. (ANI)

