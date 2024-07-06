Left Menu

BJP Condemns Lawlessness under DMK Amid BSP Leader's Murder and Hooch Tragedy

BSP state president K Armstrong was murdered, prompting Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai to criticize the DMK government's failure in ensuring public safety. Annamalai also addressed the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. Union Minister L Murugan condemned the murder, further highlighting law and order issues in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:15 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai criticized the state government on Saturday, emphasizing that the safety of common citizens is not assured under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rule. His comments follow the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong.

Armstrong was hacked to death by a mob of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai. Annamalai also highlighted the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed 65 lives, stating, "Illicit liquor is flowing like a river, and nobody has the guts to tell, speak, and raise a voice against it. If they speak and raise voices, they have a life threat," he said at the BJP's state executive committee meeting, attended by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Despite an increase in vote share to 11.1 percent in the 2024 general election, the BJP failed to win any seats. Internal bickering and the AIADMK's departure from their alliance were cited as reasons. Union Minister L Murugan also condemned Armstrong's killing and criticized the DMK government's handling of the law and order situation.

