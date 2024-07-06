BSF and SBI Bank Unite for Green Environment Initiative in Srinagar
BSF and SBI Bank collaborated on a 'Grow with the Trees' drive at BSF Headquarters in Srinagar. Involving BSF officials, SBI employees, and schoolchildren, the initiative aimed at fostering a greener environment and raising awareness about global warming.
- Country:
- India
Border Security Forces (BSF) and State Bank of India (SBI) have joined hands for a 'Grow with the Trees' plantation drive at the BSF Headquarters in Srinagar. Officials from both entities, along with schoolchildren from Kendriya Vidyalaya, participated in the event on Saturday.
The drive aims to cultivate a more sustainable environment and build a sense of community and teamwork among participants. Commanding Officer Rajive Barduwaj told ANI that the objective is to increase campus greenery and mitigate global warming's effects. He noted that similar initiatives have made BSF campuses in arid regions like Rajasthan greener.
According to SBI Branch Manager Nishan Sinhi, combating global warming requires even small efforts such as this. He emphasized SBI's long-standing commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. The drive concluded successfully with numerous trees planted and a pledge to sustain these green efforts in the future.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar: PM Modi on International Yoga Day.
"World seeing new Yoga economy going forward": PM Modi in Srinagar on 10th International Day of Yoga
PM Modi to celebrate 10th International Day of Yoga in J-K's Srinagar
Uttar Pradesh's Green Initiative: 35 Crore Saplings to Boost State's Green Cover
J-K: Several houses gutted after massive fire breaks out in Srinagar. no casualties