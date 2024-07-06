BSF and SBI Bank Unite for Green Environment Initiative in Srinagar

Border Security Forces (BSF) and State Bank of India (SBI) have joined hands for a 'Grow with the Trees' plantation drive at the BSF Headquarters in Srinagar. Officials from both entities, along with schoolchildren from Kendriya Vidyalaya, participated in the event on Saturday.

The drive aims to cultivate a more sustainable environment and build a sense of community and teamwork among participants. Commanding Officer Rajive Barduwaj told ANI that the objective is to increase campus greenery and mitigate global warming's effects. He noted that similar initiatives have made BSF campuses in arid regions like Rajasthan greener.

According to SBI Branch Manager Nishan Sinhi, combating global warming requires even small efforts such as this. He emphasized SBI's long-standing commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. The drive concluded successfully with numerous trees planted and a pledge to sustain these green efforts in the future.

