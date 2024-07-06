Rahul Gandhi Set to Visit Manipur Amidst Ongoing Strife

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is slated to visit Manipur on July 8, according to party sources. The northeastern state has been embroiled in ethnic tensions since May 2023.

Party insiders revealed that Rahul Gandhi will visit relief camps and engage with leaders of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee. The Opposition has accused the Central government of failing to control the ethnic violence, which has persisted for over a year.

The violence erupted on May 3 last year during a rally by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Rajya Sabha last week, assured continued efforts to stabilize Manipur.

"The government is constantly striving to normalize the situation in Manipur. Over 11,000 FIRs have been filed, and more than 500 individuals have been apprehended. Reports indicate a decline in violent incidents," PM Modi stated. He added that both central and state governments are in dialogue with all stakeholders to restore peace.

"Schools, colleges, offices, and other institutions are operational once again. Government talks with all stakeholders are ongoing to bring back peace," the Prime Minister said. Earlier in June, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of Manipur's security situation, emphasizing the strategic deployment of central forces to ensure tranquility.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party secured both seats in the violence-hit state. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred K Arthur of Congress have taken their oaths as MPs during the recently concluded Parliament session. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)