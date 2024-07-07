Left Menu

India Unveils Project PARI to Celebrate Public Art

The Ministry of Culture has launched Project PARI during the 46th World Heritage Committee Meeting in New Delhi. The initiative aims to integrate millennia-old artistic heritage with modern themes, democratizing art through public installations. Over 150 artists are contributing to create diverse artworks, fostering a rich cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Culture has launched Project PARI (Public Art of India) in conjunction with the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee Meeting. Scheduled to take place in New Delhi from July 21-31, this session will witness the first major intervention under Project PARI.

India, with its rich history of public art – from ancient temples to modern street art – remains a vibrant center of artistic expression. As per a Ministry of Culture press release, this initiative aims to showcase the nation's millennia-old artistic heritage while incorporating contemporary themes, underscoring the intrinsic value of art in Indian society.

Executed by Lalit Kala Akademi and the National Gallery of Modern Art, Project PARI emphasizes democratizing art, transforming urban spaces into accessible galleries. By integrating art into public spaces such as streets, parks, and transit hubs, this project ensures that artistic experiences are accessible to everyone, fostering a shared cultural identity and social cohesion.

The project will feature more than 150 visual artists from across the country, contributing artwork inspired by diverse Indian traditions, including Phad, Thangka, Gond, and Tanjore paintings, among others. Sculptures will draw inspiration from themes like nature, heritage sites, and notable figures, reflecting a wide array of ideas and expressions.

In line with the World Heritage Committee Meeting, some artworks will specifically highlight UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. A significant number of women artists are participating, celebrating Bharat's NARI SHAKTI. The public is encouraged to join the celebration and share their experiences on social media using #ProjectPARI.

More information on the artworks will be released soon.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

