SPOs Honored for Neutralizing Terrorists in Doda
Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain awarded Special Police Officers (SPOs) appointment letters for neutralizing three terrorists in Doda. The encounter began on June 26, concluding with the recovery of weapons. The ADGP assured ongoing investigation and no threat to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain handed over appointment letters to Special Police Officers (SPOs) on Saturday, lauding their efforts in neutralizing three terrorists in the Gandoh area who had infiltrated Doda District.
In a statement, Swain expressed, "When police personnel, including SPOs, work diligently to ensure public safety, we absorb them as constables to encourage and make their families, communities, and villages proud of their dedication to protecting their homeland."
The encounter between terrorists and security forces started on June 26 in the Gandoh area, concluding on June 27 with the neutralization of three terrorists in the Bhaderwah sector. During a press briefing, ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain, confirmed the recovery of arms and ammunition, including two M-4s and an AK-47 rifle.
Speaking to ANI, Jain remarked, "Our search operation commenced promptly upon learning of the terrorists' presence. We recovered weapons, grenades, and essential supplies from them." He also addressed the emergence of new terror groups and assured that no threats exist concerning the Amarnath Yatra, as investigations continue into the Chhattergala incident and terrorist sketches analysis.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Dhamtari district
Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxalites
Manipur: Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in Thoubal
Intense Gunbattle Erupts in Doda District Amid Ongoing Anti-Terror Operations
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Gandoh area