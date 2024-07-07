SPOs Honored for Neutralizing Terrorists in Doda

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain handed over appointment letters to Special Police Officers (SPOs) on Saturday, lauding their efforts in neutralizing three terrorists in the Gandoh area who had infiltrated Doda District.

In a statement, Swain expressed, "When police personnel, including SPOs, work diligently to ensure public safety, we absorb them as constables to encourage and make their families, communities, and villages proud of their dedication to protecting their homeland."

The encounter between terrorists and security forces started on June 26 in the Gandoh area, concluding on June 27 with the neutralization of three terrorists in the Bhaderwah sector. During a press briefing, ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain, confirmed the recovery of arms and ammunition, including two M-4s and an AK-47 rifle.

Speaking to ANI, Jain remarked, "Our search operation commenced promptly upon learning of the terrorists' presence. We recovered weapons, grenades, and essential supplies from them." He also addressed the emergence of new terror groups and assured that no threats exist concerning the Amarnath Yatra, as investigations continue into the Chhattergala incident and terrorist sketches analysis.

