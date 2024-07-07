Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Historic Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced that the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj will host around 50 crore participants. The government is working to complete all development projects before the event, ensuring an outstanding experience for all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced on Sunday that the forthcoming Kumbh festival in 2025 will be a grand affair, anticipating the participation of around 50 crore people. The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled from January 14 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

Maurya made these remarks while speaking with reporters following his participation in the Pran Pratishtha and idol installation at the Shri Narmadeshwar Shiv Temple in Umarpur Niwan, Prayagraj. He proclaimed, "The Kumbh of 2025 will be historic, grand, and divine with nearly 50 crore people expected from across the globe."

As part of preparations, Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma stated on Saturday that all developmental projects must be finished before the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Speaking on the planned upgrades, Sharma said, "Ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, projects like Pontoon bridges and roads are underway to ease tourist and devotee transport. A review meeting assessed the progress... We aim to complete all works and offer a divine and grand experience," Sharma added.

Earlier, the government announced subsidies for dhabas, restaurants, and hotels on key routes to enhance facilities for attendees. The festival starts on January 13, 2025, with the Poush Purnima bathing festival and ends on February 26, 2025, on Maha Shivaratri. Main bathing dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Maurya also posted on his official X handle about his Narmadeshwar Shiv Temple visit, having completed Pran Pratishtha and idol installation rituals. He prayed for the wellbeing and prosperity of devotees, locals, and the state populace.

In another post, he expressed gratitude to party officials, workers, and locals for their warm welcome at Bamrauli Airport, Prayagraj, for the Pran Pratishtha event.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

