State BJP Working Committee Reflects on Historic Victory

Madhya Pradesh's BJP working committee hailed recent election successes, thanking the public and criticizing Congress. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the commitment to PM Modi’s vision and celebrated BJP's record-breaking achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the meeting of the state BJP working committee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday that the gathering was productive, featuring 'good sessions' throughout the day. 'Very good sessions were held,' Yadav commented to reporters.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressing the media, explained that the meeting was organized to thank the public for the BJP's resounding victory. Scindia also criticized the Congress Party, claiming that it has lost its place among the people.

'It's a privilege to have party workers from across the state present, whether from Gwalior, Chambal, Tikamgarh, Bundelkhand, or other regions,' Scindia explained. He praised the BJP's historic achievement of winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats and paid tribute to Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Scindia emphasized the party's commitment to fulfilling Modi's vision of India as a global leader by 2047 while reiterating that Congress has lost public support.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

