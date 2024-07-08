Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks and Origins

Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar heavily criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, citing Chanakya's principles and raising concerns over Gandhi's foreign origins. The debate intensified following Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech, drawing stern reactions from BJP leaders including Sudhanshu Trivedi who urged Gandhi to address religious issues with humility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:05 IST
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique on Sunday, Rajasthan's Education Minister and BJP leader Madan Dilawar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, invoking the ancient political strategist Chanakya. According to Dilawar, Chanakya believed that a child born to a foreign mother could never benefit the country, a sentiment he applied to Gandhi.

Dilawar's comments come in response to Gandhi's recent remarks in the Lok Sabha, where he was accused by BJP leaders of misrepresenting facts and disparaging the Hindu community. In his debut speech as Leader of Opposition, Gandhi faced backlash from the BJP, who claimed he labeled the entire country as violent and deceitful.

The political rivalry also saw BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi challenging Gandhi's statements about defeating the BJP in Gujarat. Trivedi urged Gandhi to approach religious matters with humility and to demonstrate effective governance in states led by the Congress. The ongoing exchanges highlight the deepening divides between the political factions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

