Pilgrims Embark on Amarnath Yatra Amidst Tight Security

This morning, a fresh batch of pilgrims departed from Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, for the annual Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrims are en route to Baltal and Pahalgam under tight security arrangements.

Ankpradhuman from Uttar Pradesh expressed his excitement, saying, 'This is my first time going to Amarnath. The security is good, and everything is well-managed. I feel very fortunate.' Another first-time pilgrim, Umesh Rathore from Madhya Pradesh, echoed similar sentiments, lauding the arrangements.

Yesterday, another group had left from the Baltal base camp. Excited chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' filled the air as devotees set off on their journey. Monika from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, described the arrangements as excellent, while Vijay Bhaskar from Hyderabad expressed gratitude to the government for the smooth organization and said he was eager to see 'Baba Amarnath.'

To ensure safe and efficient movement during the Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police issued an advisory on July 6 for National Highway 44, detailing cut-off timings and instructions for convoys. The Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19. Pilgrims undertake this journey to the holy cave located in the Kashmir Himalayas.

