Police Personnel Killed in Pune Hit-and-Run; Mumbai Witnesses Similar Tragedy
A hit-and-run incident in Pune resulted in the death of a police officer and left another injured. Meanwhile, another similar case in Mumbai led to the death of a woman. Investigations are underway in both cases, with authorities promising strict legal action against the culprits.
In a devastating hit-and-run case that occurred in Pune's Bopodi area early this morning, one police officer lost his life while another was injured. Around 1:30 a.m., a four-wheeler struck two beat marshals on a motorcycle, fleeing the scene and leaving the officers behind.
One of the injured officers succumbed to his injuries, while the other remains under medical supervision and is reported to be in stable condition. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Magar confirmed that the vehicle involved has been traced, though the driver remains at large.
In a similar incident in Mumbai's Worli area yesterday, a BMW collided with a bike, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa, a 45-year-old resident, and injuring her husband. The vehicle is reportedly owned by a Palghar political leader, with his son present at the time of the incident. Police have arrested two individuals related to the case, but the main accused remains absconding. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde assured that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible.
