Fire Suspends Trading at Karachi Stock Exchange

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) announced on Monday that trading had been suspended owing to a fire incident in the building.

According to a notice on its website, the KSE 100 index trading has been paused until 12:25 p.m (0725 GMT). The notice confirmed that the situation was under control, and brokerage firms' employees were returning to their workplaces.

This comes after the KSE reached a historic milestone, exceeding 80,000 points in recent weeks.

