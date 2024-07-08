Fire Suspends Trading at Karachi Stock Exchange
The Karachi Stock Exchange suspended trading due to a fire in the building. Trading is halted until 12:25 p.m. The situation is under control, and brokerage firms' staff are returning to the premises. Notably, the KSE recently surpassed 80,000 points.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) announced on Monday that trading had been suspended owing to a fire incident in the building.
According to a notice on its website, the KSE 100 index trading has been paused until 12:25 p.m (0725 GMT). The notice confirmed that the situation was under control, and brokerage firms' employees were returning to their workplaces.
This comes after the KSE reached a historic milestone, exceeding 80,000 points in recent weeks.
