Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi's Russia Visit

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Russia, raising a series of questions including whether Modi would address the unsustainable trade deficit during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ramesh also queried if the talks indicated any cooling of ties between the two nations, and questioned the involvement of 50 Indian youths in the Russian army due to unemployment in India.

Ramesh pointed out, "Dr. Manmohan Singh and Putin, along with Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev, met 16 times in 10 years. Putin and Modi have met 11 times. Does this imply a cooling of relations between Russia and India?" He further highlighted the trade imbalance, noting, "Our imports from Russia are nearly $46 billion, while exports are just around $3.5 billion—an unsustainable trade deficit hurting our industry."

The Congress leader also addressed the issue of Indian youths fighting for Russia, questioning the role of recruitment contractors and their political links. Meanwhile, PM Modi commenced a two-nation tour of Russia and Austria, aiming to deepen bilateral ties. Concurrently, Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur for the third time to support violence victims, highlighting his commitment to addressing their plight.

