Left Menu

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi's Russia Visit

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi's visit to Russia, questioning unsustainable trade deficits and employment issues. He highlighted the presence of Indian youths in the Russian army and voiced concerns about relations between India and Russia. Simultaneously, Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit emphasized sensitivity towards local violence victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:00 IST
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi's Russia Visit
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Russia, raising a series of questions including whether Modi would address the unsustainable trade deficit during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ramesh also queried if the talks indicated any cooling of ties between the two nations, and questioned the involvement of 50 Indian youths in the Russian army due to unemployment in India.

Ramesh pointed out, "Dr. Manmohan Singh and Putin, along with Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev, met 16 times in 10 years. Putin and Modi have met 11 times. Does this imply a cooling of relations between Russia and India?" He further highlighted the trade imbalance, noting, "Our imports from Russia are nearly $46 billion, while exports are just around $3.5 billion—an unsustainable trade deficit hurting our industry."

The Congress leader also addressed the issue of Indian youths fighting for Russia, questioning the role of recruitment contractors and their political links. Meanwhile, PM Modi commenced a two-nation tour of Russia and Austria, aiming to deepen bilateral ties. Concurrently, Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur for the third time to support violence victims, highlighting his commitment to addressing their plight.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024