AAP Criticizes PM Modi for Ignoring Manipur Amid Foreign Trips

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized PM Modi for not visiting conflict-torn Manipur while making time for international trips. Rahul Gandhi arrived in Manipur to support violence victims at relief camps and plans to meet the Governor and address media on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:41 IST
AAP Criticizes PM Modi for Ignoring Manipur Amid Foreign Trips
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting the conflict-stricken state of Manipur while scheduling time for international trips. He stated that Modi's failure to visit Manipur highlights the central government's shortcomings.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi departed for a two-nation tour beginning with Moscow, Russia, upon an invitation from President Vladimir Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reached Imphal to provide support to violence victims at various relief camps. Scheduled to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey and address the media, Gandhi aimed to make his presence felt as he conducted his third visit to the state post-violence.

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, where he offered support to the victims. The Congress party's official account mentioned his visit and unwavering commitment to Manipur's cause on social media platform X.

Gandhi is also expected to visit the Sadbhavna Mandap relief camp in Tuibong, Churachandpur district. The state of Manipur has been experiencing ethnic violence since May 3 last year, following a rally by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

