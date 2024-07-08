Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Mumbai: Rivers Near Danger Mark, Train Services Disrupted
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai led to significant waterlogging and disruption of train services. The Kalu and Kundalika rivers neared their danger marks. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued alerts and helplines for residents. Central and Harbour railway lines faced disruptions, and schools were closed in some areas.
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has caused significant waterlogging and disruptions across the city. The Kalu River in Thane and Kundalika River in Raigad are nearing their danger levels, as reported by the Superintendent Engineer of Thane Region. Kalu river is flowing at 101.1 meters against its warning level of 102 meters, while Kundalika river is at 22.5 meters near its 23-meter warning mark.
Train services were notably impacted, with the Central Railways suspending operations on the main line-down and up fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane due to the incessant rain. The Harbour line services faced temporary suspension due to waterlogging at Chunnabhatti, though slow lines remain operational. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an alert urging residents to stay indoors and provided a helpline number for emergencies.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for Mumbai, predicting continued heavy rainfall until July 12. Consequently, all schools under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction will remain closed. The city has recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall in the city area and 14.1 mm in the suburbs between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday. Visuals show substantial waterlogging in different parts of Mumbai including Andheri subway. Additional Commercial and Railway Police Force (RPF) manpower has been deployed to manage the situation.
