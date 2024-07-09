Global Markets Await Fed's Next Move Amid Earnings Season Kick-off
Global markets experienced slight fluctuations as investors looked forward to testimonies from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, crucial inflation data, and the start of the corporate earnings season. Key indicators and the euro's movement followed France's election results closely. Key U.S. banks are set to report earnings this week.
Global markets showed minor movements on Monday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, critical inflation statistics, and the onset of the corporate earnings season. The euro gave back some gains against the dollar after a surprising result in France's elections.
Powell's upcoming comments in Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday are highly anticipated for insights into potential interest rate cuts. June's U.S. consumer price report, due Thursday, is expected to highlight a slight slowdown in inflation. The corporate earnings season starts this week with reports from major U.S. banks.
In Wall Street trading, indexes had mixed results. The Dow Jones dipped, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed slight gains. Meanwhile, MSCI's global stock gauge saw modest growth. Investors are closely watching for Powell's dovish stance and its implications on the market.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
