Key Resignations, Probes and Economic Concerns Shake UK
Jim Leaviss, a renowned bond investor, leaves M&G after 27 years. Conservative party chair Richard Holden resigns following an election defeat. The new Labour government plans to audit NHS England's finances. Russian-backed LetterOne challenges sanctions due to negative economic impacts.
Jim Leaviss, a prominent bond investor, has decided to leave asset manager M&G after a 27-year career to further his studies. His departure marks the end of a notable era in the British financial sector.
Conservative party chair Richard Holden stepped down on Monday following the party's defeat in the recent general election. His resignation signals a significant turmoil within the party's ranks.
The new Labour government is set to conduct a forensic audit into NHS England's finances, revealing extensive challenges within the healthcare system. In a related development, the Russian-backed investment group LetterOne is urging governments to review sanctions policies due to their adverse economic impacts.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Targets Sudanese Military and RSF Leaders with Sanctions Over Civil War
EU Intensifies Sanctions on Russia, Targets LNG 'Shadow Fleet'
EU Tightens Sanctions on Russia with 14th Package
EU Adds 27 Vessels to Sanctions List Targeting Russia
EU Intensifies Sanctions on Russia: Targeting Gas Exports and Circumvention Loopholes