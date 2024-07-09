Jim Leaviss, a prominent bond investor, has decided to leave asset manager M&G after a 27-year career to further his studies. His departure marks the end of a notable era in the British financial sector.

Conservative party chair Richard Holden stepped down on Monday following the party's defeat in the recent general election. His resignation signals a significant turmoil within the party's ranks.

The new Labour government is set to conduct a forensic audit into NHS England's finances, revealing extensive challenges within the healthcare system. In a related development, the Russian-backed investment group LetterOne is urging governments to review sanctions policies due to their adverse economic impacts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)