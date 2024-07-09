India and Russia Strengthen Ties Amid Sanctions
Russia and India have agreed to bolster cooperation in nuclear power, shipbuilding, and other sectors during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow. They discussed resolving payment issues arising from international sanctions and announced significant agreements and future projects, including additional nuclear units in India and infrastructure investments.
Russia and India have committed to expanding cooperation across sectors such as nuclear power and shipbuilding, during high-profile meetings in Moscow on Tuesday.
During his two-day visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meetings featured announcements from state-owned Russian enterprises highlighting new deals and future projects with India. Among these was a statement from Rosatom about plans to build six additional nuclear power units in India.
Furthermore, agreements were inked in the fields of pharma, shipbuilding, and education, with Russia's second-largest bank discussing efforts to simplify payment flows in light of increasing trade between the two nations. The economic discourse comes as Russia faces sanctions from Western nations over the Ukraine conflict. Consequently, Russia is turning towards 'friendly' nations like India to diversify trade.
