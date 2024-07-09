Left Menu

India and Russia Strengthen Ties Amid Sanctions

Russia and India have agreed to bolster cooperation in nuclear power, shipbuilding, and other sectors during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow. They discussed resolving payment issues arising from international sanctions and announced significant agreements and future projects, including additional nuclear units in India and infrastructure investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:45 IST
India and Russia Strengthen Ties Amid Sanctions
AI Generated Representative Image

Russia and India have committed to expanding cooperation across sectors such as nuclear power and shipbuilding, during high-profile meetings in Moscow on Tuesday.

During his two-day visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meetings featured announcements from state-owned Russian enterprises highlighting new deals and future projects with India. Among these was a statement from Rosatom about plans to build six additional nuclear power units in India.

Furthermore, agreements were inked in the fields of pharma, shipbuilding, and education, with Russia's second-largest bank discussing efforts to simplify payment flows in light of increasing trade between the two nations. The economic discourse comes as Russia faces sanctions from Western nations over the Ukraine conflict. Consequently, Russia is turning towards 'friendly' nations like India to diversify trade.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024