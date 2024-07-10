Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Launches Massive Tree Plantation Campaign Aiming for 36.46 Crore Trees in 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced a statewide drive to plant over 36.46 crore trees by July 20, 2024. The initiative seeks to enhance the green cover and combat climate change effects.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant expansion in the state's tree plantation efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. The state aims to plant over 36.46 crore trees this year, targeting a comprehensive green cover enhancement.

Adityanath conducted a review meeting for the 'Ped Lagao-Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024' initiative, setting strict deadlines for achieving this ambitious target by July 20. He stressed the importance of coordinated activities among various departments and districts to ensure the campaign's success.

Highlighting the campaign's past success, the Chief Minister noted that more than 168 crore saplings were planted over the last six years. The state has seen a significant increase in its green cover, with an additional 1.98 lakh acres of forest area. The upcoming planting season will add over 36.46 crore saplings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

