WNS Transitions to US GAAP: Impact and Financial Insights

WNS (Holdings) Limited has released a supplementary financial information package highlighting its unaudited quarterly financial results and the transition from IFRS to US GAAP reporting. The company aims to provide better clarity on the impact of this shift on its financial statements for fiscal years 2024 and 2023.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & London, United Kingdom & New York, United States – WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leader in global digital-led Business Process Management solutions, has issued a supplementary financial information package. This release includes unaudited quarterly financial results for each quarter of fiscal 2024 and for the full fiscal year of 2024 and 2023, prepared according to US GAAP.

The transition to US GAAP from IFRS aims to enhance the clarity and consistency of WNS's financial reporting. The first set of unaudited financial statements under US GAAP will cover the quarter ending June 30, 2024, and will include comparative data from fiscal 2024. Prior to this, WNS reported under IFRS as outlined by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The new Supplemental Financial Information, included as an exhibit in a report on Form 8-K submitted to the SEC on July 09, 2024, elaborates on the key effects of the transition to US GAAP. This shift will aid users of WNS's financial statements in understanding the financial impacts on the company's quarterly and annual reports.

