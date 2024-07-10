Emerging Markets Face Turbulence Amid Soft Demand and Inflation Trends
Emerging market equities saw a decline, particularly in China, due to weak consumer demand and ongoing deflation. The Czech crown fell on inflation data while Hungary's forint firmed. Sri Lanka made legislative changes to attract investments, and Egypt awaits an IMF review. Nigeria pursues an oil-backed loan.
Emerging market equities declined on Wednesday, with China leading the losses due to weak consumer demand and persistent deflation. Chinese stock indexes dropped by 0.3% and 0.7% after consumer prices rose for a fifth consecutive month but fell short of expectations.
Independent Finnish analyst Vladimir Miklashevsky commented that inflation remains a secondary concern amid potential trade disputes with Europe over electric vehicles. China's June trade data, due on Friday, is expected to be influential.
MSCI's index tracking emerging markets equities slipped 0.1%, while currencies remained steady against the dollar. The Czech crown weakened after meeting the central bank's 2% inflation target. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka made legislative changes to attract Elon Musk's Starlink, and Nigeria seeks an oil-backed loan to strengthen its finances.
