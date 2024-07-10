Left Menu

Nudge: Vymo Elevates Financial Sector with Innovative Tech Solutions

Vymo's event, Nudge, gathered over 300 industry leaders to discuss the future of India's financial landscape, featuring speakers like Saugata Bhattacharya and Kamlesh Rao. The event focused on digital transformation in banking and insurance, highlighting AI's role and Vymo's innovative solutions. Vymo aims to push the boundaries of innovation in financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:46 IST
Nudge: Vymo Elevates Financial Sector with Innovative Tech Solutions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Vymo recently held its much-anticipated event, Nudge, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, drawing over 300 industry leaders and experts from India's banking and insurance sectors. Themed 'Change is here,' Nudge showcased transformative innovations shaping the future of India's financial landscape.

The event featured a stellar lineup of speakers, including Saugata Bhattacharya, former Chief Economist at Axis Bank, and Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO of ABSLI, among others. These experts shared their insights on the digital transformation journey redefining the financial sector. Renowned journalist Avanne Dubash hosted the event.

Panel discussions explored topics like personalizing banking around the customer, AI integration, and the future of insurance distribution. Vymo CEO Yamini Bhat emphasized the need for financial institutions to rethink their tech stack to meet evolving customer expectations. Vymo CTO Venkat Malladi detailed the company's strategic advancements aimed at optimizing the BFSI tech stack.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024