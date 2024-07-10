Nudge: Vymo Elevates Financial Sector with Innovative Tech Solutions

Vymo recently held its much-anticipated event, Nudge, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, drawing over 300 industry leaders and experts from India's banking and insurance sectors. Themed 'Change is here,' Nudge showcased transformative innovations shaping the future of India's financial landscape.

The event featured a stellar lineup of speakers, including Saugata Bhattacharya, former Chief Economist at Axis Bank, and Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO of ABSLI, among others. These experts shared their insights on the digital transformation journey redefining the financial sector. Renowned journalist Avanne Dubash hosted the event.

Panel discussions explored topics like personalizing banking around the customer, AI integration, and the future of insurance distribution. Vymo CEO Yamini Bhat emphasized the need for financial institutions to rethink their tech stack to meet evolving customer expectations. Vymo CTO Venkat Malladi detailed the company's strategic advancements aimed at optimizing the BFSI tech stack.

